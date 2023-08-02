Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

