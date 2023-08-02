ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,587,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after buying an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after buying an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

