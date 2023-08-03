11,526 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rumble stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 639,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,492. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

