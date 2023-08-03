1,303 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.1 %

Wingstop stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.22. 237,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

