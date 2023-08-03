1,498 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.30. 1,139,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.