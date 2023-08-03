1,526 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after buying an additional 1,452,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $3,251,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 2,267,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.54.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

