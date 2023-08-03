16,459 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,599,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 262,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 371,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 56,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

