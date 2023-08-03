177 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares in the company, valued at $139,487,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average of $214.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

