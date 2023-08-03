189,987 Shares in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Acquired by Intel Corp

Intel Corp bought a new position in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 189,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Movella accounts for 0.1% of Intel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MVLA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Movella in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Movella alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Movella

Insider Transactions at Movella

Movella Price Performance

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 61,524 shares of Movella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 61,524 shares of Movella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 17,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVLA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43. Movella Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Movella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.