189,987 Shares in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Acquired by Intel Corp

Intel Corp bought a new position in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 189,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Movella accounts for 0.1% of Intel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of research analysts have commented on MVLA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Movella in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ MVLA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43. Movella Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.
Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.
