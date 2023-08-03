2,926 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354,205 shares of company stock worth $222,456,874. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,200. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

