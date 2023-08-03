332 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $892.32. The stock had a trading volume of 668,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $857.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

