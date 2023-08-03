4,313 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.18. 453,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $163.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.95.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

