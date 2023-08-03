6,200 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.83. 54,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,001. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.