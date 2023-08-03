6,200 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 35.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 19.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $490,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.08. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

