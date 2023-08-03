A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $24,054.05 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

