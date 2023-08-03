ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 936,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,726. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

