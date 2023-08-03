ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

ACAD opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.