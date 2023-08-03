Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 10.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 266,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 963,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

