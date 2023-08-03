Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ADNT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 371.83 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,545,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

