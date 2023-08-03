Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Adobe by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $522.98. 1,496,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,183. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.