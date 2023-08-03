Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 90,399,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,232,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,464.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

