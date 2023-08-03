Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 90,399,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,232,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,464.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

