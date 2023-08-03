Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 55,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,843. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Insider Transactions at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 86,993 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

