Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,890 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.44. 11,906,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.