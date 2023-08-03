Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 7,583,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.