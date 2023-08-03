Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,895 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,270,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

