Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,371 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,120. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.