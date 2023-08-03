Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.
