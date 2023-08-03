Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.06 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.32. 3,203,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

