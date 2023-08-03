Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $247.16. The stock had a trading volume of 730,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

