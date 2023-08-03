Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 1,589,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

