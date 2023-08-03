Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.70. The stock had a trading volume of 731,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,023. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

