Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

