ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 741,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $56.75 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after acquiring an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,378,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $10,087,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

