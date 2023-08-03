AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,457 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 6.0% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned 2.00% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMUB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,679 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

