AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 1.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

ATR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,268. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $126.99.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.