AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.9% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,261,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,143. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.