Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.82-2.96 EPS.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 1,966,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,380. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

