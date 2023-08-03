Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 9,630,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.42. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

