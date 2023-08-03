Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lessened by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,069,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,741,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,001. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 222.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

