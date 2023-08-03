Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.89-$5.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.89-5.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 1,659,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 481.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

