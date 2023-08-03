Aman Narang Sells 124,532 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,697,363.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,175,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,735,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $52,303.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,486,400.00.

Toast Stock Up 1.4 %

TOST traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.