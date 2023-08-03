Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$580.00 million. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,740. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

