American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of AEO opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.
