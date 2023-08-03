American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 5,574 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $12,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,320,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,502.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $12,978.61.

On Monday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $592.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Well by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

