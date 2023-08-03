Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Shares Down 69.2%

Shares of Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Free Report) traded down 69.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 144,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 48,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Americanas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Americanas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.