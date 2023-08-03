Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

