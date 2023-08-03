Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 57.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

