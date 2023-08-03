Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
