Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

