Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

