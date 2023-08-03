Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $33.00.

7/4/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/6/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CenterPoint Energy Inc alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.